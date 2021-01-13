تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة

المركز أوصى بعدد من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة من Adobe

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

10

13 يناير 2021 - 29 جمادى الأول 1442 10:05 AM

المركز أوصى بعدد من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة من Adobe

تحذير عالي الخطورة من "الأمن السيبراني".. معلومات حسّاسة تُكشَف وبرمجيات خبيثة

صحيفة سبق الإلكترونية

الرياض

0 5,227

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم، تحذيراً أمنياً صنّفه بـ "عالي الخطورة" من تحديثات Adobe، موضحاً أنه يستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة، قال المركز: يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصى المركز بعددٍ من الإجراءات الوقائية تتضمّن تحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحاً لهذه التحديثات:

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

الرابط المختصر

الكلمات المفتاحية

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة لصحيفة سبق 2021